Pan-India star Prabhas is one of the most eligible bachelors in the film industry. Known for his calm demeanor and acting prowess, the actor has often been linked to several actresses in the past, including Anushka Shetty and Kriti Sanon. Over the years, numerous wedding rumors about him have surfaced on social media.

The claim

On Thursday, fresh reports claimed that Prabhas is set to tie the knot—this time, not with someone from the industry, but with the daughter of a prominent Hyderabad-based businessman. The wedding is reportedly being arranged by his family, with Shyamala Devi, wife of the late Krishnam Raju, overseeing the preparations.

According to a News18 Telugu report, Prabhas' marriage has been privately arranged, and the bride-to-be is the daughter of a wealthy businessman from Hyderabad.

Fact check

However, Prabhas' team quickly denied the news, stating, "It's fake news. Kindly ignore." Similarly, a report by Hindustan Times quoted Prabhas' spokesperson in Mumbai, who also dismissed the claims as false.

A report in India Today Digital further verified the news, confirming that all reports about Prabhas' marriage were untrue. The team urged people not to believe in speculation regarding the actor's personal life.

Prabhas talks about his wedding

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with India Today Digital, Prabhas revealed that he is frequently asked about his wedding wherever he goes. When asked if it bothers him, he responded, "No, I don't get irritated when people ask about my marriage. I understand that it comes from a place of concern. It's quite natural and a normal question. If I were in their position, I would also be concerned."

Work front

Prabhas is set to begin shooting for Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He is also part of The Raja Saab, which was initially slated for a theatrical release on April 10 but has now been delayed.

The actor has an exciting lineup of upcoming films, including Hanu Raghavapudi's Fauji, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2, and Prashanth Neel's Salaar 2: Shouryanga Parvam.

