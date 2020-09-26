Kannada actor Sharan has been hospitalised after he complained of stomach pain. He is admitted to Mallige Hospital in Bengaluru.

As per Public TV, Sharan was busy with the shoot of Avatara Purusha. Upon complaining, he was rushed to the hospital. The team was filming key portions at HMT Ground.

After the lockdown restrictions were eased, the shooting of movies and television serials have commenced in Karnataka, but with strict Covid-19 guidelines in place. The Avatara Purusha crew is busy with the final leg of the shooting.

The upcoming movie is written and directed by Simple Suni and produced by Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah. He has paired up with Ashika Ranganath, who had earlier romanced him in Rambo 2.

Sharan will appear in multiple avatars in the film. "The hero is a junior artiste, and will be one among the crowd. He has many roles to play, and will be seen in many get ups. The different shades of him also relates to his own life. The title Avatar Purusha blends with the story," the director was quoted as saying by a daily earlier.

The movie has Charan Raj's music and William David's cinematography.