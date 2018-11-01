Sharan turned hero with Rambo, but it was 2013 film Victory that proved him as a bankable star at the box office. He has teamed up with Hari Santhosh with filmmaker Tharun Sudhir as the creative head of the Kannada film.

The movie has Asmitha Sood and Apoorva playing female leads with P Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila, Tabala Nani and many others in the supporting cast. Guru Prashanth Rai is the cinematographer and Arjun Janya has composed the music.

Actors like Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila and Tabla Nani are playing key roles in the sequel as well. Like the first instalment, Victory 2 is out-and-out comedy entertainer.

Story:

Chandru (Sharan) wishes to lead a happy and peaceful life with his wife, but life has its ways to keep him unhappy. Then, we have Munna (Sharan) and his partner played by Ravishankar, who wants to become rich and devises a plan to rob a house.

At this stage, Chandru saves the life of Hussain (Nasser) and the drama that unfolds thereafter forms the crux of the story.

Reviews:

Those, who have already watched Victory 2, have showered good words about the movie. They say that it is a hilarious comedy entertainer loaded with double-meaning dialogues and scenes. Check out the tweets below:

Priyanka: Sharan's Victory 2 is a hilarious entertainer peppered with double-meaning one-liners. Ravi Shankar and Sharan leave you in splits.... heroines add glamour... Arjun Janya's two songs are Ending note: Go and enjoy #Victory2

Cineloka: #Victory2 : Fun Filled Entertainer. One Liners are Good. @sharanhruday excels in 4 difft shades. Dual Meaning Dialogues are bit more.

An Enjoyable Affair. 3.5/5

#Victory2 Interval. Very much Entertaining.

@sharanhruday & Ravishankar Jugalbandi

Veeru Mallanna: #Victory2 interval. Hilarious sakkath comedy first half. Twist in interval.. Second half starts..

Shyam Prasad: Sounds like there is some politics in the story of this film

But knowing @SanthoshAnand15's taste, could well be another family outing.