After working in 99 movies, Sharan turned hero with Rambo way back in 2012. His first movie was received well by the audience and he has not looked back ever since. After a gap of six years, a sequel is being made for the flick with a different team.

Comedy has been Sharan's forte and one cannot imagine him without fun elements deeply being rooted in the movies that he acts. Raambo 2 is an out-and-out comedy flick with a regular dose of action and masala elements. However, the film has no link with Rambo except for the title.

The team has tried to cash in on the brand value of the 2012 Rambo, which was a comedy thriller. The latest movie is a road flick, and a major part of the story happens about a journey.

The man, with an intention of adding excitement to his life, goes on a road trip. A series of incidents and how they impact him forms the crux of the story.

Raambo 2 is written and directed by Anil Kumar. Aashika Ranganath plays the female lead, while Chikanna enacts an important role. The Kannada film has Sudhakar Raj's cinematography and KM Prakash's editing. Arjun Janya has composed the music and a few tracks, including 'Belebelege dumapana nadu rathri madhyapana' have struck the chord with the viewers.

Reviews:

The morning shows have just started and we will bring updates as and when the tweets are out online: