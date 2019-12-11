Popular Tamil actor Sathish has bid goodbye to singlehood as he tied the knot to Sindhu on Wednesday, 11 December. The comedian married in the presence of his family members, relatives and close friends.

Celebs Galore at Marriage Reception

Many notable personalities attended the wedding reception to extend their best wishes to the newly-wed couple. Sivakarthikeyan, Jiiva, Vijay Sethupathi, GV Prakash Kumar, Kalaippuli S Thanu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, AR Murugadoss, Devi Sri Prasad, and many others celebrities attended the wedding. [Crawl down for more wedding photos]

The reports of his wedding started doing rounds since the last evening, but many assumed that it could be a prank played on the people and the actor might have tied the knot in a film. A few reports even claimed that he married in the film produced by Sivakarthikeyan's friend Dinesh in which Vaibhav and Sathish are playing important roles.

The 32-year old had his engagement with the girl in September. It is an arranged marriage and the actor has married the girl choosen by their parents.

Who is Sathish?

Sathish started his career in late Crazy Mohan's theatre troupe where he used to write dialogues and act in the plays. He got his first opportunity to write in AL Vijay's Poi Solla Poram. However, his first movie as an actor was Jerry in which he was just seen in two scenes without mouthing any dialogues.

His major breakthrough came in Sivakarthikeyan's Ethir Neechal. Since then, he has acted in supporting roles and comedian characters in over 50 movies.