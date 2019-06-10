Actor and playwright Crazy Mohan passed away after suffering a massive heart attack on Monday, 10 June. He was declared dead at around 2 pm at Cauvery Hospital in Chennai. He was aged 67.

There were confusions over the death as some media outlets claimed that he passed away even before the formal announcement. Based on the reports in Tamil Media, a few celebrities that include actor Siddharth posted condolence messages on Twitter. After realising the blunder, he deleted it and wrote, "Hearing news that #CrazyMohan sir is still critical. Several news outlets have tweeted about his passing. Kindly delete the tweets. Let us hope he comes out of this. ❤️. [sic]

An engineer by profession, Crazy Mohan was fond of writing skits since his college days. His first full-fledged stage play was Crazy Thieves in Paalavakkam. Indeed, 'Crazy' became the prefix to his name, thereafter.

Mohan's talent was spotted by legendary filmmaker K Balachander, who adapted his play Marriage made in Saloon to a film called Poi Kal Kuthirai and asked him to write dialogues for the film.

His inimitable pun and fun made him the favourite writer of Kamal Haasan for his comedy films. Sathi Leelavathi, Kaathala Kaathala, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Apoorva Sagodharargal, Indian, Avvai Shanmughi, Thenali, Panchathanthiram and Vasool Raja MBBS among many other films that they had joined hands.

Although he used to get plenty of offers from films, Crazy Mohan preferred theatre to films. He wrote over 30 plays, besides many plays for TV.

Here is Crazy, Siri Siri Crazy, Siri Gama Padhani, Maadhu Cheenu, Nil Gavani Crazy, Crazy Times and Vidaathu Siripu were his teleplays. He has also penned 100+ short stories.

Mohan also acted in many films that include Arunachalam, Chinna Vathiyar, Indian and Naan Ee (2012).

Celebs Condole his Death:

Many celebrities have mourned the death of Crazy Mohan on Twitter. Check out their condolence message below:

Siddharth: Heartbroken. This is a loss that will take forever to sink in. Deepest condolences to the family. There will never be another #CrazyMohan sir. Prayers for his soul.

KhushbuSundar ❤️ ❤️ ❤️: News just coming in about the demise of #CrazyMohan .. they could not revive him very unfortunately.. a genius has left behind a legacy.. deepest condolences to his family.. may his soul rest in peace..

Radikaa Sarathkumar: Will miss him #CrazyMohan , very sad.

Prasanna: Even few days back when I met my friend dir @rs_prasanna we were talking about #CrazyMohan sir and how he added value to our film #KSS his writings and performances have always been top notch. His comedy sense non stop. A fantastic human. RIP Crazy sir. Will miss u

Chandramouli.P.S: A major part of my childhood memories left today. You're in a better safer happier place #CrazyMohan sir you will be missed