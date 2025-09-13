Actor-Politician Vijay Begins TVK's First Poll Campaign from Tiruchi

Actor-turned-politician Vijay will launch the TVK's first-ever election campaign tour from Tiruchi on Saturday, marking a crucial moment in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly polls. The campaign will begin with a public rally in Ariyalur, where Vijay will address supporters after travelling from Tiruchirapalli.

The actor is using a specially-designed campaign bus equipped with advanced cameras, loudspeakers, and fitted with protective iron railings to prevent unauthorised access.

His vehicle left Panayur on Thursday evening for Tiruchi, while Vijay himself will arrive by flight earlier today.

The TVK has also unveiled its campaign logo, featuring slogans such as "Your Vijay, I Will Not Fail" and "Tamil Nadu, Vijay's Legacy Returns," aiming to highlight his leadership appeal.

Police have granted permission for the rally under strict conditions. As many as 25 guidelines have been issued, including restrictions on roadshows, receptions, and vehicle convoys. The rules specify that no more than five vehicles can follow Vijay's campaign bus, all party workers must reach the Ariyalur old bus stand by 11:25 A.M., and barricades must be installed by the party itself to ensure public safety.

Authorities have reserved the right to halt the rally if any conditions are violated.

Political observers see Tiruchi as symbolically significant. The city has historically been a stage for key decisions in Dravidian politics.

Former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran held AIADMK's second state conference in Tiruchi, launching his landmark nutritious meal scheme there and even declaring Tiruchi as Tamil Nadu's second capital.

Similarly, DMK founder C.N. Annadurai chose Tiruchi to decide whether his party would contest elections, underlining its importance in the state's political narrative.

Vijay's rally venue, Marakkadai, has previously hosted major gatherings by different parties. Only days ago, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami campaigned near the MGR statue in the same locality, showing how Tiruchi continues to serve as a battleground for political symbolism.

With Vijay stepping into this arena, his supporters believe the Tiruchi launch could become a turning point for Tamil Nadu politics, potentially reshaping the landscape ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Whether this momentum translates into lasting political gains remains to be seen.

(With inputs from IANS)