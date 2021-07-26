Popular Mollywood star Mukhesh who is currently serving as the MLA of Kollam is apparently heading towards another bad chapter in his life. According to an exclusive report published in Marunadan Malayali, Mukesh's wife Methil Devika has approached the family court to get a divorce.

What led to the separation between Mukesh and Methil Devika?

According to reports, Methil Devika has been staying in her ancestral home in Palakkad over the past few months due to personal differences with Mukesh. Recently, Devika was contracted with Covid infection, but Mukesh did not pay proper care, and he was busy with his political commitments.

The Marunadan Malayali report also noted that Mukesh has the habit of using obscene language all the time, and this nature has apparently irked Devika who is a dancer by profession. The report even hinted that Mukesh has alleged relationships with some other women.

Mukesh was previously married to South Indian film actress Saritha. After getting a divorce from Saritha in 2011, he married dance scholar Methil Devika on October 24, 2013. Saritha had previously alleged that Mukesh is an alcoholic, and he used to have physical relationships with several women.

When Mukesh was caught in the #Metoo campaign

A couple of years back, Mukesh was caught in the #Metoo campaign when Tess Joseph, a Bollywood technical director alleged that the actor had tried to molest her during the shooting of a quiz show hosted by the star.

"I was 20 years old quiz directing koteeswaran when the mallu host mukeshkumar called my room multiple times and then changed my room to beside his on the next sch. My then boss @derekobrienmp spoke to me for an hour & got me out on the next flight. 19 yrs on thank you Derek," tweeted Tess.

However, Mukesh strongly denied these allegations and made it clear that he did not know a person named Tess Joseph.