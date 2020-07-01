Actor Aslam Khan, who featured in movies like Rafoo Chakkar and Nayee Padosan, has directed a new upcoming song titled Private Jatt.

Talking about the song, the actor said: "This song is very special and memorable for me because over the last two to three months I have not shot anything, and this is the last song before the lockdown that I shot.

"For the first time, it took me almost 30 days to edit the song. This has been one of the most difficult shoots I ever had," Aslam shared.

The video of Private Jatt features popular TikTokers. It is sung by Shruti Pathak and ShreeD. "It is a complete masala song. The track bears a resemblance to David Dhawan's films," Aslam added.