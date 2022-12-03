Ayushmann Khurrana is the man of the hour, after the success of Doctor G. The actor is back with yet another entertaining film An Action Hero, just as the title suggests, the film has high-voltage action sequences. This time Ayushmann Khurrana has forayed into the action meets pulp fiction genre with debutant Anirudh Iyer's directorial venture.

Along with Ayushmann, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role. Seeing the two versatile actors on-screen has already created a buzz among movie-goers.

In a nutshell, the story revolves around a Bollywood star Maanav (Khurrana) who is a pouplar celebrity and has a huge fan following, he is egoistic and loves fame, until he gets caught in an unfortunate accident that changes his life. While Bhoora (Ahlawat) is fuming in vengeance as he chases Maanav who hides in London just to save himself from the clutches of Bhoora. The power-packed narrative is packed with apt BGM that sets the tone right for the film.

The film has a surprise element for fans, as Akshay Kumar makes a special appearance in the climax of the film.

For dance and music lovers, the film has a scintillating dance sequence by Nora Fatehi as she grooves to Jehda Nasha and Malika Arora on Aap Jaisa Koi.

Ayushmann, Jaideep's revenge action drama is worth a watch this weekend!

An Action Hero was released on December 2, and the reviews are already out.

A user wrote, "Saw @ayushmannk in a fab new avatar as An Action Hero and loved him in every single frame. The man can throw a mean punch, or two, and how! Now to watch my other favourite man @TheAaryanKartik in and as Freddy. How blessed are we to have such fearless, risk-taking talents around!"

Watch out for best climax of 2022 and ultra legendary cameo of #AkshayKumar which will make the cinema halls burst into laughter. @ayushmannk is in terrific form superb plot which is very entertaining, @JaideepAhlawat amazing! Best film!

Another commented, "#AnActionHero Enjoyable Fun ride with the perfect mix of action. The references and satires regarding the Bollywood bashing and public behaviour were well put. @ayushmannk is good in New Avatar and @JaideepAhlawat was terrific

#AkshayKumar in #AnActionHero is THE AKSHAY KUMAR we all have been missing for years now. Don't remember when was the last time, a star's cameo made me laugh this much in just a few minutes. PLEASE laut aao Akshay!

The third user mentioned, "incredible story by anirudh iyar. unexpectedly amazing & entertaining movie! insane palpable chemistry between @ayushmannk & @JaideepAhlawat !!! both are very very capable actors! 10/10 recommended. watch it, y'all kills a man and is hunted by the man's older brother – but leaves us wanting more. Anirudh Iyer's comedic thriller is out in cinemas."

#AnActionHero: @ayushmannk HITSSSSSS it out of the ground and how? The IS EXACTLY the 'masala film' Ayushmann would do!!! Thrills, entertains & does so many things right. @JaideepAhlawat proves to be the GEM he always has been. All hail HINDI cinema!

#AnActionHero ⭐️⭐️⭐️? ( 3.5)



ENTHRALLING Thriller loaded with Facetious Dark Humor. Superb Twist & Turns especially in 2nd Half [ Shocking Climax ] makes it a compelling watch.

"Think this is one of my favourite Ayushmann Khurrana performances. He has just the acumen for #AnActionHero's wild ride & bonkers genre mix, regularly elevating its few drafts underwritten material by playing up its touché potential to the hilt. Review", expressed the fourth user

Ab tak ZABARDAST pic.twitter.com/Fv8YKSPPU0 — Bhavna (@bhavnatalkies) December 2, 2022

Just watched #AnActionHero what a Fabulous movie. Fantastic edge on the seat thriller,amazing screenplay and what an act. @ayushmannk at his super best guys.Superb action lovely music. Movie u can't miss at all.All supporting cast perfect. 4.5 stars from side

Movie u can’t miss at all.All supporting cast perfect.

4.5 stars from side #AnActionHeroReview pic.twitter.com/dXkhYvpfR5 — Ejaz Waris (@drejazwaris) December 1, 2022

#AnActionHero Enjoyable Fun ride with perfect mix of action. The references and satires regarding the Bollywood bashing and public behavior were well put. @ayushmannk is good in New Avatar and @JaideepAhlawat was terrific

Needless to say, Ayushmann Khurrana pulls off stunts effortlessly and it's a visual treat to see the actor in a never-before-seen avatar.