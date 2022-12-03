Nora Fatehi faces flak for holding Indian National flag upside down at FIFA fanfest Close
Ayushmann Khurrana is the man of the hour, after the success of Doctor G. The actor is back with yet another entertaining film An Action Hero, just as the title suggests, the film has high-voltage action sequences. This time Ayushmann Khurrana has forayed into the action meets pulp fiction genre with debutant Anirudh Iyer's directorial venture.

An action Hero

Along with Ayushmann, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role. Seeing the two versatile actors on-screen has already created a buzz among movie-goers.

In a nutshell, the story revolves around a Bollywood star Maanav (Khurrana) who is a pouplar celebrity and has a huge fan following, he is egoistic and loves fame, until he gets caught in an unfortunate accident that changes his life. While Bhoora (Ahlawat) is fuming in vengeance as he chases Maanav who hides in London just to save himself from the clutches of Bhoora. The power-packed narrative is packed with apt BGM that sets the tone right for the film.

Ayushmann khurrana

The film has a surprise element for fans, as Akshay Kumar makes a special appearance in the climax of the film.

Akshay Kumar

For dance and music lovers, the film has a scintillating dance sequence by Nora Fatehi as she grooves to Jehda Nasha and Malika Arora on Aap Jaisa Koi.

Ayushmann, Jaideep's revenge action drama is worth a watch this weekend!

An Action Hero was released on December 2, and the reviews are already out. 

A user wrote, "Saw @ayushmannk in a fab new avatar as An Action Hero and loved him in every single frame. The man can throw a mean punch, or two, and how! Now to watch my other favourite man @TheAaryanKartik in and as Freddy. How blessed are we to have such fearless, risk-taking talents around!"

Another commented, "#AnActionHero Enjoyable Fun ride with the perfect mix of action. The references and satires regarding the Bollywood bashing and public behaviour were well put. @ayushmannk is good in New Avatar and @JaideepAhlawat was terrific

The third user mentioned, "incredible story by anirudh iyar. unexpectedly amazing & entertaining movie! insane palpable chemistry between @ayushmannk & @JaideepAhlawat !!! both are very very capable actors! 10/10 recommended. watch it, y'all kills a man and is hunted by the man's older brother – but leaves us wanting more. Anirudh Iyer's comedic thriller is out in cinemas."

"Think this is one of my favourite Ayushmann Khurrana performances. He has just the acumen for #AnActionHero's wild ride & bonkers genre mix, regularly elevating its few drafts underwritten material by playing up its touché potential to the hilt. Review", expressed the fourth user

Needless to say, Ayushmann Khurrana pulls off stunts effortlessly and it's a visual treat to see the actor in a never-before-seen avatar.

