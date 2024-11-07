Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday criticised the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Legislative Assembly's resolution advocating for the restoration of Article 370 and called it an act of "stupidity."

This resolution, aimed at restoring special status and constitutional guarantees, was passed by voice vote on Wednesday, with all parties except the BJP supporting it.

The resolution, moved by J&K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and seconded by NC leader Sakina Masood, was introduced by the Omar Abdullah-led government on the third day of the Assembly's session. It expressed concern over the "unilateral removal" of special guarantees that previously protected Jammu and Kashmir's unique identity, culture, and rights.

Reacting to the resolution, Naqvi remarked, "Those who are engaging in such stupidity know well the Constitution's demarcation of Assembly and Parliament rights. Competing to encroach upon Parliament's authority serves no purpose."

He added that Article 370 should be regarded as history, remarking that it has been "buried 370 kilometres into the ground."

Naqvi also slammed the National Conference (NC) for pushing this resolution, emphasising that the removal of Article 370 had addressed numerous issues in the Union Territory.

"The high voter turnout in the Assembly elections reflects the people's support for change. Certain separatist forces and their supporters, however, remain opposed to this progress," he added.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma also condemned the resolution, questioning how it could be introduced when the House's scheduled business was to debate the Lieutenant Governor's address.

Independent MLAs Sheikh Khurshid Ahmed, Shabir Ahmad, and Sajad Lone of the People's Conference (PC) and three MLAs from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) also supported the resolution.

Notably, the Article 370 was revoked by Modi government on August 5, 2019.

(With inputs from IANS)