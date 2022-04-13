The producers of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan- starrer 'Acharya' unleashed an electrifying theatrical trailer on Tuesday, ahead of the movie's grand release. Introducing the main leads in the movie, the trailer establishes the story well, amplifying the hype.

Acharya theatrical trailer:

To begin, the producers introduce Dharmasthali, a blessed land located between the holy river and the divine forest. Ram Charan, who appears to be a happy-go-lucky guy, has another side that reveals his fierce side.

The trailer then cuts to the most interesting part, in which Chiranjeevi is the main character attempting to save Dharmasthali. The video hints at the father-son duo's past friendship in the film, as they are seen in comrade-like attire. Chiranjeevi appears to be the one who sends Ram Charan to guard the holy place on his behalf.

Ram Charan, who is still riding high on the success of 'RRR,' shines once more. Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, appears to be as perky as ever.

'Acharya,' directed by Koratala Shiva, also stars Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal opposite Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi. The film, which is set to be released in Telugu on April 29, is one of the most anticipated in the language.