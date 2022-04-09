The makers of Acharya have announced the release date of its trailer. It will hit the internet with a bang on 12 April.

Acharya Trailer Release

"Witness the Mighty #AcharyaTrailer on 12th April ! #AcharyaOnApr29 Megastar @KChiruTweets @AlwaysRamCharan #Sivakoratala @MsKajalAggarwal @hegdepooja #ManiSharma @MatineeEnt @KonidelaPro @adityamusic," Ram Charan tweeted.

The interesting part of the story is that the trailer will be attached with Rocking Star Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, which will hit the screens worldwide on April 14, in Andhra and Telangana.

Acharya is an upcoming action drama film, written and directed by Koratala Siva. It is produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company.

The film stars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde. It features music composed by Mani Sharma with cinematography by Tirru.

KGF 2 Release

Coming to KGF 2, the Prashanth Neel-directorial is a period drama in which Yash and Sanjay Dutt are in the lead roles. Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and others are part of the cast.

The first had turned out to be a blockbuster. Hence, there is huge expectations on the sequel.

In the first part, Rocky (Yash) is on a mission to fulfil the promise given to his mother by him that he will become the richest and most powerful person in the world. In the bid, he eliminated Garuda, the emperor of KGF gold mines.

After killing Garuda, Rocky, whose name strikes fear in the heart of his foes, becomes the uplifter of people struggling at the KGF by helping and fighting for them. His allies look up to Rocky as their savior. Now, he will have to face his biggest foe Adheera and learn more about his past in the second part.