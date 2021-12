Tamil filmmaker Acharya Ravi passed away on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest in Madurai. His last rites will be performed later today.

"Popular filmmaker and former associate of @IyakkunarBala , #AcharyaRavi passed away this morning at a private hospital in Madurai. He was a native of Kanchipuram.

He succumbed to cardiac arrest. His cremation will take place later today. #RIPAcharyaRavi," Johnson PRO confirmed the news of his death.

A former associate of National Award-winning filmmaker Bala and director-politician Seeman, Acharya Ravi shot to fame by directing superhit movie Shahjahan which starred Thalapathy Vijay and Richa Pallod. It was a romantic drama, produced by RB Choudhary, that became a feather in Vijay's cap.

His journey as a director started with Acharya, which starred Vignesh. The name of the film became his prefix after its release.

Acharya Ravi's death has come as a shock to film industry. Many celebrities are expressing condolence on Twitter. Check out their messages:

R.Seenu Ramasamy: Creaters alive in our hearts and minds always.

RIP #AcharyaRavi Annan

my deep condolences to his family and friends.

#Baladirector @SeemanOfficial

DonBala Balaji: Very Disheartening & Shocking To Hear The Sudden Demise Of Popular Filmmaker & Former Associate Of Director Bala, #AcharyaRavi Passed Away Due To Cardiac Arrest This Morning In Private Hospital Madurai.

Condolences To His Friends & Family Members! Crying face

RIP Sir Folded hands

#RIPAcharyaRavi