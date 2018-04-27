Director G Nageswara Reddy's Telugu movie Achari America Yatra (AAY) starring Vishnu Manchu and Pragya Jaiswal has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience.

Achari America Yatra is a romantic entertainer that is high on comedy and action quotient. Darling Swamy has written the script for the movie, which has been produced by Kirthi Chowdary and Kittu under the banner Padmaja Pictures. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.15 hours.

Achari America Yatra story: Achari (Vishnu Manchu) tricks his Guru (Brahmanandam) into taking a group trip to the US to find his dream girl (Pragya Jaiswal), whom he met in India. While he is in pursuit of the girl, a series of hilarious events take. How he finds her out forms the crux of the rest of the movie.

Performances: Vishnu Manchu has delivered a wonderful performance, which is the highlight of Achari America Yatra. Pragya Jaiswal has done a good job and her glamour and chemistry with the hero are among the other attractions of the film. Brahmanandam's comedy is another highlight of the movie. Anoop Singh Thakur, Kota Sreenivas Rao, Pradeep Rawat, Praveen and Prabhas Sreenu have done justice to their roles, say the viewers.

Technical: Achari America Yatra has decent production values. SS Thaman's songs and background score, R Sidharth's picturization, the choreography of action and stunts are the attractions in the technicanl front, say the audience.

Achari America Yatra review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict and ratings for the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read the audience's response.

