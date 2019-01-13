The Accidental Prime Minister has become the latest victim of piracy as the full movie has been leaked online by torrent sites.

Starring Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna among others, The Accidental Prime Minister released on January 11, and soon after its release, the full movie got leaked online for users of illegal torrent sites to download it for free.

Although the pirated print may not be of good quality, the fact that it has been made available on the internet will certainly give sleepless nights to the producers of the film.

The Accidental Prime Minister has had a good start at the box office, but the full movie having been leaked online may affect its collection in coming days. Also, the fact that the film has been released on limited screens may further weaken its hold on the box office.

Lately, almost all the movies have been getting leaked online right after the official release. In some rare cases, the movies were made available on the internet even before the official release.

The Accidental Prime Minister is a biopic on former PM, Dr. Manmohan Singh, showcasing his political journey from 2004 to 2014 under the UPA regime.

While the movie is being appreciated by many of the viewers, many others have also criticised it and termed it a propaganda film. It is based on the memoir by the same name written by Sanjaya Baru.