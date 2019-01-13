After a good opening day box office collection, Uri: The Surgical Strike and The Accidental Prime Minister witnessed good growth in earning on Saturday (day 2).

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Uri: The Surgical Strike has had a satisfactory start at the box office with a collection of Rs 8.20 crore at the domestic market on first day.

With strong word of mouth and positive reviews, the movie witnessed excellent jump of over 50 percent in business on day 2. The film enjoyed superb occupancy at the theatres towards the evening shows.

Based on real incidents, Uri: The Surgical Strike collected Rs 12.43 crore at the Indian box office on Saturday.

"#UriTheSurgicalStrike witnesses remarkable growth on Day 2 [Sat]... Glowing word of mouth is converting into BO numbers... Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 51.59%... Day 3 [today] should be bigger... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr. Total: ₹ 20.63 cr. India biz. #Uri," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

On the other side, The Accidental Prime Minister, which is based on former PM, Dr. Manmohan Singh, also witnessed a decent growth in its earning on second day.,

Starring Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna among others, the film has had opened with a business of Rs 4.50 crore on Friday. With a screen count of just 1,300 across India, it was a good start for the film.

The movie witnessed a hike in collection on day 2, suggesting that the movie is being liked by the audience. According to early estimates, The Accidental Prime Minister collected Rs 6.50 crore at the domestic market on Saturday.

Both the movies have been much hyped and are based on real-life events. While Uri: The Surgical Strike received mostly positive reviews, The Accidental Prime Minister got mixed reviews as some found it a good movie, while some others called it a propaganda film.

Nonetheless, both the films have good hype around them, and are likely to witness further growth in earning on Sunday.