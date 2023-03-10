Deepika Padukone, who is presenting at the 95th Academy Awards this year, was spotted at the airport leaving for the event that will be held in Los Angeles on March 12. The 'Pathaan' actor was spotted in blue jeans paired with a black coat.

Ranveer Singh who came to drop his wife was seen smiling from inside the car. The video was shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani. Deepika dropped a folding hands emoji comment on Bhayani's video as the post was captioned, "Academy awards are on the way and our favourite, the beautiful Deepika Padukone is all set to make her way to the awards!! Deepika is all set to put the red carpet on fire!! She was spotted at the airport along with her supportive husband Ranveer Singh who came to drop her and support his wife" [sic]

Fans complimented her look as she wore the 'Naina' glasses.

India is nominated in three categories -- Original Song, Documentary Feature, and Documentary Short. Deepika will be joining the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson, Glenn Close, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Janelle Monae, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed, and Melissa McCarthy among others as presenters at the Academy Awards.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 at Los Angeles' Dolly Theatre. This year is significant for India at the Oscars as "Naatu Naatu", the hit dance track from SS Rajamouli's blockbuster "RRR", is the frontrunner in the Original Song category.

Padukone was recently in Paris for Paris Fashion Week. Before marking her presence at Nicolas Ghesquiere's show in the French Capital, Louis Vuitton dropped a video of Deepika on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone is enjoying the blockbuster success of 'Pathaan' also starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The movie has earned over Rs. 1,000 crores worldwide.

Deepika will next be seen with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. The film marks Deepika and Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration. She will also be seen in the upcoming film Project K opposite Prabhas.