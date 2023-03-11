The Academy Awards is just a weekend away and the excitement in the country and across the globe is at its peak! Thinking about how to watch the Oscars this year in India? Well, here are all the details of the 95th Academy Awards:

1. When?

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. Due to the time difference, in India, the event will be live-streamed early morning on March 13, at 5.30 AM.

2. Where?

Oscars 2023 will be live-streamed for viewers in India exclusively on Disney+Hotstar. Watching in the US? Well, Subscribe instantly with streaming services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV– many of these services offer a free trial as well.

You can also see it for free over the air on your local ABC station. If you're a cable or satellite subscriber, ABC is part of your lineup. Some of these services offer free trials as well. Meanwhile, viewers can also stream the show on ABC.com and on the ABC app.

3. Who is presenting?

Deepika Padukone will be joining the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson, Glenn Close, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Janelle Monae, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed, and Melissa McCarthy among others as presenters at the Academy Awards.

4. Who is the Host?

Jimmy Kimmel who has hosted the Oscars previously in 2017 (the infamous envelope-gate year) and 2018 will return this year.

5. Performances at the Oscars?

Are you ready for RRR talent performing at the Oscars 2023 stage? Well, the Academy Awards took to their Twitter handle to announce that 'Naatu Naatu' from the film RRR will be performed live on March 12.

Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make the journey to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to perform the song. With music by Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose, "Naatu Naatu" is a sensation all across the world from the Telegu-language action epic "RRR" with its catchy tune and accompanying dance by actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr.

The tune is competing for the best original song trophy — the blockbuster's sole nomination — against the likes of Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Mitski and David Byrne, and Diane Warren. Rihanna will also be performing "Lift Me Up," from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," on Oscar night. Lady Gaga will also rock the stage with her 'Hold My Hand' performance from Top Gun: Maverick.