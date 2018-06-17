Five-year-old Abram Khan penned down a thoughtful message to wish Shah Rukh Khan on the occasion of Father's Day. The Zero actor took to Twitter to share his son's sweet gesture.

While we all know how much Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan, Suhana and Aryan Khan love the celebrity child, Papa Khan gave us a glimpse of how much he adored King Khan.

In the picture shared by SRK on the social media platform, Abram gave his father a handmade with the words: "You are the best papa in the world." He has also drawn two hearts near his message. Judging by the handwriting, Abram is still getting the hang of writing.

The Fan actor shared the picture with the caption: "Notwithstanding that the kids had no other option & yeah I admit maybe there is just a hint of a bias here...this kinda completes a fathers life."

His thoughtful post comes a day after he shared a picture of himself and Abram to wish fans on the occasion Eid. "Love is always only in the eyes....here's all of ours to u on Eid. Eid Mubarak to everyone & may ur families be happy & healthy," he wrote.

The actor had a special Eid, especially since his upcoming movie's teaser featuring Race 3 star Salman Khan was released and has been garnering lots of love. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is one among the many people who loved the "Zero celebrates Eid" promo.

He tweeted, "Every time I see trailer for #ZeroCelebratesEid, I can't help smiling .. really looking forward to the film. It seems to have the same sense of joy and fun we made Mr India with. And really good VFX too." To which Shah Rukh replied, "Thank u my friend. U appreciating & smiling is the biggest compliment for the teaser. Will show u stuff soon. Love."

Zero is slated to release on December 21.

