Television actress Abigail Pande, who is a yoga enthusiast, recently took social media by storm when she shared a topless picture of practising yoga. Promoting nude yoga, Abigail performed back namaskar, while showing off her back to the camera.

While she received immense support from her fans, haters trolled her for going topless. Commenting on the mixed reactions she received, Abigail, currently shooting for episodic horror series, Lal Ishq, said that while Kareena Kapoor Khan was spared for going backless in Kurbaan, people made a fuss about her picture.

"While no one made a fuss about Kareena Kapoor's backless Kurbaan scene, I was called names for doing the same, as I was practising yoga. Having said this, I did get good support for my above views as well," she said.

As part of her yoga practises, Abigail follows a well-known nude yoga practitioner (nude_yogagirl on Instagram), who often gets trolled for her bare pictures. Defending her form of yoga practice, the actress said, "Don't get me wrong. I am not saying walk naked. My point was that rather than appreciating her and her art, you just look at it from only one angle."

"Secondly, I don't get the term vulgar which she was called. This itself is so loaded and wrong. Do we call nude works in Ajanta and Ellora as vulgar? Beauty is never vulgar when presented aesthetically. She really works hard to make her work look classy and not cheap. Her agenda is never arousal but to show yoga in its most natural form."

However, Abigail made it clear that she is just supporting the nude yoga practitioner. "I am just supporting the @nude_yogagirl. Personally, I'd rather do Hot yoga, Ashtanga yoga, and Hath yoga."

Further, talking about how yoga is not just a means of exercise to lose weight but has helped her deal with medical problems, Abigail said: "I have been following this traditional Indian form of exercise for the past four years. I first started taking it as a kind of workout as a means to lose weight and get a better-toned body. But later, I realized that it has started helping me deal with medical problems i.e lower back weakness and PCOD as well. Also, I was a very distracted person, with my mind running around with 50 things at the same time. Yoga has kind of calmed me down and lets me stay in the moment."