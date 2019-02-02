Rubina Dilaik, who rose to fame with Colors' Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, is known to be a fitness enthusiast. She keeps herself in shape through different forms of exercises and often shares videos and pictures of hers sweating it out in the gym or practising yoga.

Her dedication and fitness mantras are sure to motive her fans to exercise regularly and of course, follow a healthy diet.

In an earlier interview with TellyChakkar, Rubina had shared some tips for weight loss besides exercising.

Stressing it on the importance of eating food on time, she had said: "Every food we eat provides the body with a range of nutrients, which helps us stay healthy. And, if eaten in the right proportion according to one's body weight, age and gender it can also aid in keeping your body in shape. So, to achieve fat loss, it is important to eat the right food at the right time. I personally prefer heavy breakfast, light lunch and no carbohydrates in dinner."

She also believes drinking plenty of water in a day and sleeping enough are equally important to maintain a healthy body and mind.

Not just Rubina, a lot of other actresses also religiously practice yoga and follow a fitness regime.

Coming to the sexy actress' show, Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki deals with a unique subject of transgenders. Rubina plays the lead role of a transgender Soumya and continues to win hearts. In fact, she has earned a lot of followers through her role and flawless acting skills.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki also features Vivian Dsena, Ayub Khan and Roshni Sahota in key roles and the showmakers hope to break the stigma associated with the third gender through Soumya's journey.