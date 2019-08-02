It is no secret that Aashka Goradia and husband Brett Goble love leading a healthy and fit lifestyle with yoga and healing. Aashka recently took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of herself striking a wonderful yoga pose.

Talking about how women should break open from the shackles of body shaming, she wrote, "A new paradigm is shifting in our collective psyche. Stale mentalities are starting to whither and rightfully die. Necessary for an evolving society.

.

Exhaustingly and hypocritically, we as a society look down at broad displays of the female form as it appears in the moment. On screen, completely accepted (pending the budget of such displays crosses a certain 7-figure total). And the male form, no issue there - the more muscles, the better. But the female form...this angle of the topic is still being strangled to death by the perspectives of generations before us. The old diatribe of "Pura pheno, log kya kehenge?!" [Cover up. What will people say?] is still muttered in every household.

.

We have the Sari - of the most enchanting styles of garment in the world. The midriff blouse, highlighting the soft curves of a woman's figure, is revered. It's traditional! Conservative, you can say! But a bikini - oh no...baring a woman's legs AND her stomach..."oh no,...too much." And don't even think of insinuating toplessness!

.

Thankfully, this toxic mindset is being swept back to the sea of history like the 5pm high tide. People are catching wise to social codes once accepted without question. "Why did we need to cover up?" Because men get ideas! Because men start thinking dirty thoughts! Because boys only think about one thing!

.

So I have to stifle my expression, my creativity, my art, because others have a problem. No, enough. I'm done with that. And you should be too.

.

On the very walls of our beloved Khajuraho Temple, or extremely popular museums, hundreds of graphic sexual scenarios can be seen by young and old. It's woven into our culture. Yet it's acceptance goes only as far as the grounds it lays on, charging a nominal fee to catch a glimpse. Then we depart, back to the world of "how a good Indian daughter behaves."

.

The female form is the most beautiful of God's creation. It is the vehicle to create life itself. Its expression should be celebrated. Not covered up."