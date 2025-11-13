Abhishek Bajaj's eviction came as a shock to the audience of Bigg Boss 19. Touted as one of the strongest players this season, his sudden elimination left everyone shocked. Ever since the Punjabi hunk came out of the house, there have been rumours of his re-entry. Social media is filled with his name and the actor keeps trending every now and then.

Amid all this, Bajaj has also reacted to the rumours of his re-entry. Talking to Filmygyan, Bajaj said that there could be a possibility of makers putting him inside as a wildcard this time. He added that he wants to win the trophy and that is why had put his heart and soul into the show.

Return to the show?

"Wild card mein daal sakte hai. Mujhe to jeet ke aana hai aur mein trophy jeetna chahta tha tabhi jaan laga rakhi thi maine. (They can send me as wild card. I want to win and I wanted to lift the trophy hence I put everything into it)," he said. However, he added that makers or no one from the team has approached him for this yet.

Bond with Ashnoor

While Bajaj was inside the house, he was linked to his co-contestant, Ashnoor Kaur. Talking about their bond, the handsome actor mentioned that the two only shared a special and strong friendship. But added that their emotions were purely of friendship and nothing more. He also spoke about his ex-wife and her cheating claims on him while he was inside the BB 19 house.

Legal action against wife?

The actor said that the two had parted ways amicably and mutually a long time back. He mentioned that his wife, Akanksha Jindal, coming out to speak about it now shows the intentions behind doing so. He called such people a "social parasite" and "fame digger". He also dismissed rumours of taking a legal action against his former wife.

"People are with me. I prefer to I focus more on my success. And success is the purest form of revenge. People have seen who I really am, and they're with me," he said in an interview.