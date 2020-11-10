Abhishek Bachchan has some epic social media responses. The actor is known for his witty sense of humour and his calm demeanour to some of the most negative comments that he faces on social media.

In spite of the immense amount of talent and skill set, junior Bachchan is trolled for not having a successful run at the box office while sometimes he is trolled for not deserving the most beautiful female in the world by his side, his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

He sometimes refuses to comment but at times gives some of the best social media responses to his haters. Here is one case when a netizen on Twitter tried to troll Abhishek Bachchan by sharing a picture of a farmer and had captioned it, "If Abhishek wasn't Bachchan". Replying to the post, Abhishek shared, "Hahahaha. Funny! But still better looking than you!"

Interestingly, their banter did not end here as the netizen named Kunal, picked up a clip of Abhishek from his film 'Dostana' and shared, "I know you like me, I know you do". Abhishek was in splits and commented on the post with an applause emoji.

I know you like me, I know you do ? pic.twitter.com/MfL00eABi2 — Gentle Giant (@iKunaal) November 9, 2020

Abhishek never had the liberty of being Amitabh Bachchan's son or any advantages that he enjoyed of being the son of the country's most popular actor. In an interview with IANS Abhishek revealed, "The fact is he has never picked up the phone on anyone.

He has never made a film for me. On the contrary, I have produced a film for him, called 'Paa'. I know when my films don't do well, I know of the films I was replaced from, of the films that could not get made, that started and didn't have the budgets because I was not bankable at that point. Here you have Mr Amitabh Bachchan's son. Oh, he is born with a silver spoon."