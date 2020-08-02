Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from the Nanavati Hospital after he tested negative. But his son Abheshek is still Covid-19 positive and he has continued to stay in the hospital.

Soon after his discharge, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to thank everyone. The Bollywood megastar wrote, "T 3613 - I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF.. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day."

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter account to tell his followers that his father Amitabh has been discharged from the hospital on Sunday. He tweeted, " my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. "

But Abhishek Bachchan revealed that he has tested positive for corona and will continue to remain in the hospital. He added, "I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I'll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. "