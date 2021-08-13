Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has sold his luxurious apartment. According to reports, the actor sold the apartment for a whopping Rs 45 crore, and the sale document was registered on August 10.

Abhishek Bachchan's plush apartment sold

The apartment is located on the 37th floor of the Oberoi 360 West project in Worli. The plush apartment is sized more than 7,500 square feet, and it also has four car parking slots. Even though the name of the person who bought the apartment is unknown, a report published in Bollywood Hungama suggests that the buyer has paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.28 crore.

It was in 2014 that Abhishek Bachchan bought this plush residency. The actor had apparently paid Rs 41.14 crore while buying the apartment.

Abhishek Bachchan: Upcoming movies

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the movie The Big Bull where he played the role of Hemant Shah, a stockbroker. The film was inspired from the life of Harshad Mehta, and Abhishek's performance in this film received rave reviews from all corners.

The actor will be next seen in the movie Dasvi. The film is expected to be a socio-comedy, and it is being directed by debutante Tushar Jalota. According to reports, Bachchan will be seen playing the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an uneducated politician in this movie. Yami Gautam is playing the role of the heroine in this movie. She will be essaying the role of an IPS officer.

Another movie of Abhishek Bachchan that is on its production stage is Bob Biswas. Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, this movie is expected to be a high-voltage crime thriller. The film will serve as a spin-off to the 2012 thriller Kahaani.