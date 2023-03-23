The ongoing war-of-words between Abdu Rozik and MC Stan seems to be getting out of hand. The latest we hear is that Abdu Rozik's car was damaged and panels were broken. In his statement, Abdu Rozik has claimed that he was turned away when he went to watch MC Stan's show after having bought a ticket like everyone else.

Abdu issues statement

Not just this, Abdu goes on to add that he was asked to go back by his team, who felt that he was trying to steal the limelight at Stan's show. "Abdu then thinking this was a mistake from Stan's team, tried to go to the venue as a normal guest with a ticket only to be sworn at very bad words by Stan's management and to be turned away at the normal entrance and have the car damaged and panels broken," the statement read.

Another twist in the tale

It went on to reveal that the two had been approached by a music label to collaborate for a song together. But, Stan's team refused to be associated with Abdu and declined without informing him. "Abdu was naturally disappointed and saddened due to the response as he believed him and MC Stan are friends and naturally out of manners and respect discussing these things privately first before public hears is more respectful," the statement added.

End of mandali?

Shiv Thakre, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan and Nimrit Kaur were called the "mandali" of the Bigg Boss 16 house. All of them had vowed to be together even after the show ends. With these differences and controversies, will their friendship stand the test of time, remains to be seen.