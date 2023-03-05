A shocking incident of a newborn wrapped in a plastic bag being run over by several vehicles came to light in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The incident took place in Pampa Layout of Amruthahalli locality of Bengaluru. According to police, the baby, aged four to five months, was wrapped in a plastic cover and thrown into a BBMP garbage truck.

The bag containing the baby fell down from the truck and the vehicles plying on the road ran over it.

The police said that since the body was disfigured, they have not been able to determine whether it is a boy or a girl. It is suspected that the culprits abandoned the baby to conceal the birth.

Some people, who noticed the cover with the dead body inside, informed the police.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from IANS)