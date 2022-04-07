Emraan Hashmi and his songs have a separate cult following in the country. From massy to classy, people have loved listening to Hashmi's songs. And while his songs were foot tapping and clicked instantly, visually, some of them were a bit too much to handle. And no surprise, why our parents asked to refrain from watching his songs. Let's take a look at some of them.

Aashiq Banaya Aapne: This song from the film – Aashiq Banaya Aapne – remained one of his most popular songs ever. From clubs, parties, events to the small screen; the song used to be played on a loop. But, the visuals, starring Tanushree Dutta and Emraan Hashmi, were a bit too much to handle for the audience back then.

Agar Tum Mil Jao: One of the most romantic and soothing Emraan Hashmi tracks of all times, the song was from the film – Zeher. It starred Udita Goswami, Hashmi and Shamita Shetty indulging in intimate moments. While the lyrics pierced through our heart, our parents remained alert to change the channel every time the song played.

Bheege Honth Tere: The controversy around the song was directly proportional to the popularity it achieved. Starring Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi, the film Murder, garnered tremendous headlines for its bold concept.

Kaho Na Kaho: Another one from Murder, the song had many kissing and intimate moments between Mallika and Emraan. And the song definitely remained one of the top songs which people watched mostly on mute at home.

Dil Sambhal Ja Zara: Another song with some heavy dose of sex and kisses was from Murder 2. It starred Jacqueline Fernandez during her early days in the industry.