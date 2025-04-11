Aarya Babbar has shared a throwback picture with Prateik and Juhi Babbar on World Siblings Day. Aarya's post comes amid the controversy around their family. Prateik Babbar not only didn't invite any member of the family to his wedding but has also removed 'Babbar' from his surname. The throwback picture shows the siblings sharing a happy moment together.

Aarya and Juhi's post

"Apne to Apne hote hai," he wrote. (Family is family) "PS: Ukhaad lo jo Ukhaadna hai (Do whatever you want)," he further wrote in the caption. Juhi also shared a picture with her two brothers. "Raj Babbar Ji Ke Teeno Bacche (Raj Babbar's three kids)...JUHI AARYA PRATEIK... A FACT NOBODY CAN CHANGE," she wrote.

Prateik distances himself from 'Babbar' family

This comes barely a few days after Prateik removed 'Babbar' from his name. The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa actor changed his name to Prateik Smita Patil. The Isaaq actor added that he would speak about it when the time is right. On the other hand, his wife, Priya Banerjee, said that his father, Raj Babbar was never involved in his life.

Priya Banerjee's comment

"I'm confused when people comment, 'You did this to somebody'. But no, that family was never there, that person (referring to Raj Babbar) was never there in his life. So, I'm not sure why that question is coming up now, 30 years later," she told TOI.

Social media reactions

Now, social media users have reacted to Aarya and Juhi's post. "P.S...... sahi hai. You amaze me with your goodness. My best wishes are always with you and your family," one user commented. "This is the only truth which stays with u," another user commented.

"Your post made me cry," read a comment. "Love is the only way forward," another comment read. "Family can remain angry just for a bit, at the end everything gets better," a social media user commented on the post.