Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee sealed the deal on the day of love, February 14, with their closest friends and family in attendance. The two had been dating for a while and fans were very hopeful about them getting married soon. Prateik and Priya tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the late great Smita Patil's house in Mumbai.

The beautiful pictures from the wedding have gone viral on the internet and have become the talk of the town. However, the other thing that people have been talking about is Raj Babbar and his kids not being invited to the wedding.

The issue has become a huge matter of controversy, especially after Prateik's half-siblings have publicly shared their opinions and expressed sadness upon not being invited. Prateik's half-brother, Aarya, and half-sister, Juuhi, have given interviews where they have clearly stated that they never anticipated not being invited to the wedding. Both the siblings have also constantly emphasized how they feel Prateik was influenced into not inviting them and their father, Raj Babbar.

In an interview with ETimes, Aarya said, "I presume someone has overpowered his brain too much. He is not wanting to connect with anyone from this side of the family. He has decided not to call anyone."

Aarya very candidly said that he would like to give Prateik the benefit of the doubt. He said that not calling the other family members is one thing, but their father should have been invited to participate in the celebrations.

Prateik was previously married to Sanya Sagar, and this is his second marriage. Aarya did not hesitate to criticize Prateik for giving love a second chance. In the same interview, he said, "My dad married twice, Prateik has married twice, even my dog has two girlfriends."

Prateik Babbar is the son of Smita Patil and Raj Babbar. Raj met the late actress while filming Bheegi Palkein in 1982. He eventually left his first wife, Nadira Babbar. After Smita Patil's death, Raj and Nadira eventually reconciled. Raj had two kids with Nadira: Aarya and Juhi Babbar.