The Babbar family feud has been making headlines ever since reports surfaced that Prateik Babbar chose not to invite his father, Raj Babbar, and stepbrother, Aarya Babbar, to his wedding. However, netizens were further shocked to learn that none of Prateik's family members attended his wedding to actress Priya Banerjee.

Prateik and Priya tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Valentine's Day at the late Smita Patil's house. The guest list was kept private, with only close friends and family from Priya's side in attendance. Prateik's decision to exclude his father, Raj Babbar, and half-siblings, Aarya and Juhi Babbar, has reportedly caused disappointment within the Babbar family.

Aarya Babbar on Prateik Babbar not calling him and Raj Babbar for the wedding

Raj Babbar's elder son, Aarya Babbar, addressed the situation and suggested that deeper family issues might have influenced Prateik's choice. Speaking to film journalist Subhash K. Jha, Aarya said, "Somewhere, we as a family must have failed him. Not inviting our Papa, his Papa (Raj Babbar)... how could he do this? Papa is very, very hurt. By doing this, Prateik has also hurt his mother, the great Smita Patil ji. If he stops to think for a moment, he would realize that his mother, whom he respects and loves so much, must be deeply hurt. Would she have wanted this?"

Aarya hopes for reconciliation

Despite the rift, Aarya emphasised that Prateik was never treated as a stepbrother in their family. He said, "The doors of our hearts are always open to him. We hope he is happy in marriage and finds his niche as an actor,"

Prateik and Priya on not calling Babbar's for the wedding

Following their wedding, Prateik and Priya opened up about their dreamy wedding in an interview with HT City. When asked about the absence of Prateik's father and the Babbar family, Priya clarified, "There was no family member missing from the wedding or our celebrations. I don't know why there are rumours that 'family members' were absent."

She further explained, "Our families were there, including my parents, his aunts who raised him, his nana-nani, and everyone who truly matters. There was absolutely nobody who is family who was missing."

Babbar's family background

Prateik Babbar is the son of actors Raj Babbar and Smita Patil. Tragically, his mother, Smita Patil, passed away in 1986 due to childbirth complications shortly after his birth.

Raj Babbar married to Nadira Zaheer. Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar are his children from Nadira.