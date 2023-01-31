Sushmita Sen has revealed the teaser of Aarya season 3. The actress' boss-lady look in the teaser has left her fans and followers gasping for air. However, it was her former beau, Rohman Shawl's comment on the post that grabbed all the attention. Sushmita and Rohman engaged in some adorable social media PDA and the internet couldn't keep calm.

Rohman - Sushmita's PDA

Rohman made a video of himself reacting to Sushmita's Aarya teaser. He looked impressed and smitten by her powerful look in the teaser. "Yaaar ye toh banta tha (We saw this comin)!! I know you all felt the same watching it (wink emoji). You go girl @sushmitasen47. Chakk de phatte (Come on, let's go)," he wrote while sharing the teaser.

Sushmita and Rohman's changing equation

Reacting to it, Sen wrote, "Too cute!" And pat came Shawl's response, "Too hot (red heart emoji)." Sushmita Sen's personal life has been making as much buzz as her professional life. The diva broke a million hearts when she announced split with beau Rohman Shawl. It was soon after that Lalit Modi announced his love affair with the former Miss Universe to the world.

What followed was a lot of trolling, slamming and even celebrating Sushmita's choice. However, soon after that, the Aarya actress made several appearances at family functions and events with ex Rohman. Her gesture left her fans wondering what was the relationship status between the two. But, with the cute exchange between Sush and Rohman, there's very little that needs to be explained any further. Don't you think?