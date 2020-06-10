You might have noticed four different colours of home screens on your Aarogya Setu app. Each of these colours like Green, yellow, orange and Red has significance and they notify whether you are COVID-19 infected or not.
The government of India launched the Aarogya Setu app a few months ago and this app enables people to self-assess the risk of getting coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Over 30 lakh citizens have downloaded it so far. The app uses your phone's Bluetooth, Location, and mobile number to check whether you have interacted with someone who could have tested positive for COVID-19.
Aarogya Setu App advises some Do's to provide you with maximum protection against COVID-19. There are four different colours of home screens on this app and the colour of home screen changes based on your self-assessment. Each of these colours stands for a category. It indicates whether you are a COVID-19 positive or not and what you need to do.
What does the GREEN colour of the home screen on Aarogya Setu app signify?
GREEN CATEGORY - I - Low risk of infection
- You are Safe
- You haven't met any COVID-19 positive person OR
- You haven't declared any COVID-19 syptoms during self-assessment, OR
- You haven't taken the self-assessment yet
What To Do?
Keel monitoring symptoms, Use masks, practice handwashing and social distancing
GREEN CATEGORY II - Low risk of infection
- You have declared a mild COVID-19 symptom during self-assessment
What to do?
Keel monitoring symptoms, Use masks, practice handwashing and social distancing
GREEN category III - Low risk of infection - recent contact with infected person
- You have come in contact with a COVID-19 positive but at a relatively long distance or a short duration
What to do?
Self-quarantine is advisable. Keel monitoring symptoms, Use masks, practice handwashing and social distancing
What does the YELLOW colour of the home screen on Aarogya Setu app signify?
YELLOW category I - Moderate risk of infection
- You have indicated one or more COVID-19 symptoms during self-assessment
What to do?
Keel monitoring symptoms, Use masks, practice handwashing and social distancing
YELLOW category II - Moderate risk of infection - recent contact with infected person
- You met someone who tested COVID-19 positive, but your interaction was limited and socially distant or
- You have indicated one or more COVID-19 symptoms during self-assessment
What to do?
Self-quarantine and isolation a must. Keel monitoring symptoms, Use masks, practice handwashing and social distancing.
What does the ORANGE colour of the home screen on Aarogya Setu app signify?
The orange color of the Home Screen on Aarogya Setu app signifies that the user is at a High Risk of Infection. The user must Self Quarantine and undergo the COVID-19 test.
ORANGE category I - High risk of infection
- You have indicated COVID-19 symptoms during self-assessment
What to do?
Self-quarantine and isolation a must. Testing recommended, if symptoms persist. Use masks, practice hand washing and social distancing
ORANGE category II - recent contact with infected person
- You have indicated COVID-19 symptoms during self-assessment
- You recently met any COVID-19 positive person or came in close contact and came in close proximity and for a significant period of time
What to do?
Self-quarantine and isolation a must. Testing recommended, if symptoms persist. Use masks, practice hand washing and social distancing
What does the RED colour of the home screen on Aarogya Setu app signify?
When the Aarogya Setu app's home screen turns RED, you don't need to panic but Immediately contact 1075 for further advice from Medical Experts.
RED
- You are COVID-19 positive
What to do?
Contact 1075 immediately for further advice from medical experts