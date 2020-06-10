You might have noticed four different colours of home screens on your Aarogya Setu app. Each of these colours like Green, yellow, orange and Red has significance and they notify whether you are COVID-19 infected or not.

The government of India launched the Aarogya Setu app a few months ago and this app enables people to self-assess the risk of getting coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Over 30 lakh citizens have downloaded it so far. The app uses your phone's Bluetooth, Location, and mobile number to check whether you have interacted with someone who could have tested positive for COVID-19.

Aarogya Setu App advises some Do's to provide you with maximum protection against COVID-19. There are four different colours of home screens on this app and the colour of home screen changes based on your self-assessment. Each of these colours stands for a category. It indicates whether you are a COVID-19 positive or not and what you need to do.

What does the GREEN colour of the home screen on Aarogya Setu app signify?

GREEN CATEGORY - I - Low risk of infection

You are Safe

You haven't met any COVID-19 positive person OR

You haven't declared any COVID-19 syptoms during self-assessment, OR

You haven't taken the self-assessment yet

What To Do?

Keel monitoring symptoms, Use masks, practice handwashing and social distancing

GREEN CATEGORY II - Low risk of infection

You have declared a mild COVID-19 symptom during self-assessment

What to do?

Keel monitoring symptoms, Use masks, practice handwashing and social distancing

GREEN category III - Low risk of infection - recent contact with infected person

You have come in contact with a COVID-19 positive but at a relatively long distance or a short duration

What to do?

Self-quarantine is advisable. Keel monitoring symptoms, Use masks, practice handwashing and social distancing

What does the YELLOW colour of the home screen on Aarogya Setu app signify?

YELLOW category I - Moderate risk of infection

You have indicated one or more COVID-19 symptoms during self-assessment

What to do?

Keel monitoring symptoms, Use masks, practice handwashing and social distancing

YELLOW category II - Moderate risk of infection - recent contact with infected person

You met someone who tested COVID-19 positive, but your interaction was limited and socially distant or

You have indicated one or more COVID-19 symptoms during self-assessment

What to do?

Self-quarantine and isolation a must. Keel monitoring symptoms, Use masks, practice handwashing and social distancing.

What does the ORANGE colour of the home screen on Aarogya Setu app signify?

The orange color of the Home Screen on Aarogya Setu app signifies that the user is at a High Risk of Infection. The user must Self Quarantine and undergo the COVID-19 test.

ORANGE category I - High risk of infection

You have indicated COVID-19 symptoms during self-assessment

What to do?

Self-quarantine and isolation a must. Testing recommended, if symptoms persist. Use masks, practice hand washing and social distancing

ORANGE category II - recent contact with infected person

You have indicated COVID-19 symptoms during self-assessment

You recently met any COVID-19 positive person or came in close contact and came in close proximity and for a significant period of time

What to do?

Self-quarantine and isolation a must. Testing recommended, if symptoms persist. Use masks, practice hand washing and social distancing

What does the RED colour of the home screen on Aarogya Setu app signify?

When the Aarogya Setu app's home screen turns RED, you don't need to panic but Immediately contact 1075 for further advice from Medical Experts.

RED

You are COVID-19 positive

What to do?

Contact 1075 immediately for further advice from medical experts