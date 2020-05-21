Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced recently that domestic flight services would resume from May 25 onwards in a calibrated manner. As the domestic flights resume from May 25, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has issued new guidelines for the same amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be mandatory for all passengers and the staff to maintain strict sanitation norms.

Separate guidelines have been put in place for departure and arrival.

Guidelines for departure

For commuting to and from the airport, both by staff and passengers, only the personal vehicles or select authorized taxi services transport services with restricted seating to be permitted. Congestion will not be allowed at city side traffic and the car parking area. All the departing Passengers must compulsorily be registered with 'Aarogya Setu' App on their mobiles and the same shall be verified by CISF Airport staff at the entry gate. However, Aarogya Setu is not mandatory for children below the age of 14 years. Those not showing green on the app will not be allowed. Use of trolleys to be discouraged in departure and arrival area. However, select few passengers, requiring trolley due to reasons, to be provided on request basis. Airport operators shall make appropriate arrangement for sanitisation of baggage. Plexiglass covering has to be ensured at check-in and security check counters. Support staff handling passengers with special needs like wheel chair etc. will be in full protective gear. Passenger seating arrangement inside airports shall be done in such a manner so as to maintain social distancing among passengers using the chairs by blocking those seats that are not to be used, with proper markers/tapes. All airport staff handling the flight should be provided with Hand sanitizers and all essential Personal Protective Equipment such as face masks etc. as per guidelines issued by MOHFW. No newspaper/magazines will be provided in terminal building/lounges. Use open-air ventilation inside airports where ever possible instead of Central air-conditioning. Entire terminal disinfection should be performed using duly approved disinfectants through fogging/spraying machines or physical mopping at regular intervals. At boarding gates, passengers should be allowed to board in batches as per seating arrangements in the aircraft to avoid crisscrossing inside the aircraft. Alternate check-in counters shall be designated airlines wise as far as possible to avoid congestion.

Guidelines for arrival