Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Aaradhya Bachchan has sued Google and other platforms/websites over circulation of fake news about her. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter has filed new petition against the circulation of misleading information on her. She has approached the HC to get all the misleading and fabricated information about her removed from Google and other platforms.

The misleading content

This comes barely a few months after Aaradhya had filed a petition seeking removal of such content. Back then, the Delhi High Court had ordered the removal of such misleading content from Google, Bollywood Times and other websites. Back in 2023, court had ordered YouTube and other websites to remove videos claiming that the young girl was suffering from a serious illness.

Some platforms had even claimed that the Bachchan girl was no more. While some platforms followed the order, Aaradhya has once again filed the petition to get the content removed with immediate effect from the sites which didn't comply to the earlier notice by the court.

What the court observed

"Every child is entitled to be treated with honour and respect, be she the child of a celebrity or the child of a commoner. Dissemination of misleading information relating to a child, especially as regards her physical or mental wellbeing, is something which is completely intolerable in law," the court notice had said.

"No technicalities can come in the way of the Court stepping in, where such attempts are brought to its notice," Justice C Hari Shankar had observed.

Aaradhya's move to the HC comes amid the rumours of marital discord between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While the two have not commented on the rumours surfacing but the power couple did shut up the reports by making appearances together.