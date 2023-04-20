Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan has moved Delhi HC to put injunction on a Youtube tabloid. The little girl has done so to put an end to the fake reporting done by the tabloid on her health. The Bachchan girl has sought injuction as she is a minor and just 11 years old. The hearing for the case has been scheduled for April 20.

Aaradhya Bachchan often gets spotted at the Bollywood parties and events along with her parents. The little girl often wins hearts with her etiquettes and warm gesture towards the guests and also towards the paparazzi. However, despite all the innocence and beauty she brings with her, the little girl often gets trolled for her looks, dressing, actions or even her hairstyle.

When Jaya Bachchan heaped praise on Aaradhya

Both Aishwarya and Abhishek often take on the trolls head on and remind them why they shouldn't mess with the Bachchan family. Needless to mention, Aaradhya is the apple of everyone's eyes at the Bachchan family. "Sometimes I tease Aishwarya and I say Aaradhya is a very lucky girl because can you imagine having a nurse like Miss World Aishwarya!" Jaya Bachchan had once said.

She had also called Aishwarya a "hands on" mom and revealed, "I would also like her (Ash) to start going out, but she is an absolutely totally hands-on mum and doesn't depend on anybody, which I think is great."