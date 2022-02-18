The wait is over, and Aaraattu, one of the most anticipated Malayalam movies of the year has been released in theaters on February 18. The film directed by B Unnikrishnan stars Mohanlal in the lead role. The trailer of the movie which was released a few days back had indicated that this movie will be an in-and-out commercial entertainer. And now, the film has hit the theaters, and audiences are happy about the fact that this Mohanlal starter has exceeded all expectations and has given a feast for Mohanlal fans.

Mohanlal is the show stealer

The film cannot be considered as an impeccable outing, and it has all those cliched elements, which we have seen in several commercial entertainers. However, what makes Aaraattu special is the performance of Mohanlal.

The actor is at his best in Aaraattu. In the film, Mohanlal can be seen cracking jokes, engaging in mind-blowing fights, and delivering powerful oneliners. In the first half, there are several references to old movies of Mohanlal, and audiences were seen enjoying these sequences to the fullest.

B Unnikrishnan delivers a clean hit

B Unnikrishnan is known for making films that have some thriller elements in it. However, Aaraattu is entirely different, and the making literally resembled the filmmaking style of directors like Vyshakh.

B Unnikrishnan has done a fine job in this movie as a director, and he was given ample support by writer Udayakrishna. The cinematography of Aaraattu is excellent, and we can see that attractive orange gue in every visual.

All the actors have done an excellent job in this film, and audiences once again saw legendary actor Nedumudi Venu for the one last time in this movie.

Final Verdict: Aaraattu is nothing less than a festival. Mohanlal fans have something to rejoice now, as the actor's previous release Marakkar was a disaster at the box office.