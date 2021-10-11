Legendary Mollywood actor Nedumudi Venu has died after battling liver-related issues. The actor was aged 73. In a career that spanned over four decades, Nedumudi Venu has acted in more than 500 movies.

The actor has been undergoing treatment in a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Yesterday, his condition worsened, and he took his last breath at 01.00 PM, on October 11, 2021.

Nedumudi Venu has won three national awards and six state awards in his career. Widely touted to be one of the most impeccable stars in Mollywood, Nedumudi Venu has acted with almost all Superstars in the industry.

He has also directed one movie named Pooram. The actor also made his presence felt in Kollywood with his impeccable acting in the movie Indian that starred Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

"Nedumudi Venu was the hero in my first movie, Poochakkoru Mookkuthi. And his last movie was also directed by me. Our native place is also the same. We acted together in 31 movies, and he is like my big brother," said national award-winning director Priyadarshan.

"Nedumudi Venu's death is not just a loss to the Malayalam film industry, but it is actually a loss to the entire film industry. I do not know what to say. My biggest luck in life is that I got a chance to act with him," said Jayaram.

Some of the noted movies of Nedumudi Venu include Bharatham, Chithram, Balettan, His Highness Abdullah, Megham, Odaruthammaava Aalariyaam, Ishtam, Kakkakuyil, etc.