AAP's state office bearers held a meeting at Bengaluru's City Center hotel today. Dileep Pandey (AAP's State Election In-Charge), Prithvi Reddy (AAP State President) and Kodihalli Chandrashekar (Farmers Leader) were present at a press conference after the meeting.

"Aam Admi Party will create awareness about the party in rural areas through Rural Connect Campaign. We wish to increase the participation significantly in rural areas to become party leaders, workers and supporters. State Farmers' Association workers have agreed to support AAP in this campaign. Villagers and especially the farmers will bring exceptional support to the party. With the help of farmers and with the blessings of common people, AAP will come into power in 2023 Vidhana Sabha Elections," said Dileep Pandey.

While speaking Prithvi Reddy said, "Education, health care, agriculture and basic infrastructure are few among many things that has been ignored in the State. BJP government has failed in bringing about timely changes in the state. BJP is running the Government only for corruption and loot the state treasury. People are looking up at AAP who will care about people's need and run a transparent administration when we come into power."

"AAP is the only hope for the entire nation. In Last 10 years, AAP has shown that even common man can participate and win the elections. People can see for themselves how the party in performing in the states where we are running the Government. People who initially made fun of the party, now are voluntarily joining AAP," said Prithvi Reddy.

Farmers' leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar said, "The present political situation in the state is at its worst. It is our responsibility to set a good alternative system. Hence, it is essentially for AAP to come into power. We should build the party in rural areas and stand up against BJP, Congress and JD(S)."

AAP head K Mathai, Dr. Venkatesh, Vijaya Sharma, Jagadish V Sadam, Mohan Dasari, B T Naganna and Kushala Swamy were present amongst many others leaders and state office bearers of all districts.