In a significant political shift in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has inducted Sanjeev Arora, a newly-elected lawmaker from Ludhiana (West), into the 16-member Cabinet. This move is part of a broader Cabinet reshuffle that saw the departure of senior minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal, who previously held the NRI Affairs portfolio. Arora has been allocated the Industry and NRI Affairs portfolios, marking a notable change in the Cabinet's composition.

The reshuffle also involved changes in the responsibilities of other ministers. Tarunpreet Singh Sond, who was previously in charge of the Industry portfolio, has been relieved of this duty but will continue to oversee the Rural Development, Labour, and Tourism Departments. This strategic realignment within the Cabinet reflects the AAP government's ongoing efforts to optimize governance and address the evolving needs of the state.

Kuldeep Dhaliwal, the outgoing minister, addressed the media to clarify his resignation, which he submitted to the Chief Minister ahead of the oath-taking ceremony.

Dhaliwal emphasized that his decision to step down was voluntary and driven by his commitment to Punjab's welfare. "I have resigned on my own. Punjab comes first for me, the post is not important to me. I was told that someone else would be given a chance, so I said 'yes, definitely a chance should be given', and that is why I have resigned. I am with the party," he stated. Dhaliwal further reiterated his dedication to working for the betterment of Punjab, regardless of his position in the Cabinet.

Cabinet reshuffle dynamics

Dhaliwal's tenure as a minister has been marked by several portfolio changes. In May 2023, during a previous Cabinet reshuffle, he was assigned the Administrative Department portfolio after being relieved of the Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare portfolio. However, the recent government notification revealed that the Administrative Reforms Department, which was earlier allocated to Dhaliwal, is no longer in existence.

The induction of Sanjeev Arora into the Cabinet aligns with a pre-election promise made by AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, who had publicly assured voters that Arora would be made a minister if elected.

Arora, a businessman-turned-politician, won the Ludhiana (West) bypoll on June 23, defeating his nearest rival by a margin of 10,637 votes. His elevation to the Cabinet is seen as a fulfillment of Kejriwal's commitment to the electorate.

Arora's induction marks the seventh expansion of the Mann Cabinet in just three years. The last expansion occurred in September of the previous year when five new ministers were inducted after the removal of four others.

The newly inducted ministers at that time included Hardeep Singh Mundian, Barinder Kumar Goyal, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Ravjot Singh, and Mohinder Bhagat. The ministers who were dropped included Balkaur Singh, Anmol Gagan Mann, Chetan Singh Jauramajra, and Brahm Shankar Jhimpa.

The reshuffle and expansion of the Cabinet reflect the AAP government's strategy to maintain a dynamic and responsive leadership team. With the departure of Dhaliwal, the total number of ministers in the Cabinet remains at 16, leaving two vacancies that are expected to be filled later this year. Speculations are rife about potential further changes in the Cabinet, including a possible rejig of ministerial portfolios.

