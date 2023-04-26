The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) named Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal as the mayoral and deputy mayoral candidates respectively, who were lected unopposed as BJP withdrew its candidates on Wednesday.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is scheduled to hold elections for the positions of mayor and deputy mayor on Wednesday. Elections are held for Delhi's mayoral posts at the end of every financial year.

In a latest development, the BJP candidates withdrew their names just ahead of the Wednesday Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections for the positions of mayor and deputy mayor.

Despite lacking adequate numbers in the House, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had fielded Shikha Rai and Soni Pandey as the candidates for the mayoral and deputy mayoral elections in the MCD respectively.

"The Delhi BJP has decided to withdraw from the Mayor and Deputy Mayor election of MCD. Despite our best efforts, the Aam Aadmi Party is not ready to make the MCD functional by allowing the formation of Standing Committee and Ward Committees of MCD," said Praveen Shankar Kapoor, the spokesperson of Delhi BJP.

The outcome of the elections will have significant implications on the composition and functioning of the Standing Committee, which plays a crucial role in local civic governance.

Despite lacking adequate numbers in the House, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had fielded Shikha Rai and Soni Pandey as the candidates for the mayoral and deputy mayoral elections in the MCD.

Shikha Rai is currently serving as the councillor from Greater Kailash-1 ward, while Soni Pandey represents the Sonia Vihar ward in northeast Delhi in the civic body.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) named Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal as the mayoral and deputy mayoral candidates respectively for the MCD elections.

The party decided to renominate the two and the decision was taken by Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in recognition of their performance in the MCD, Delhi government.

The AAP, as the ruling party in the MCD, has expressed confidence that its candidates will emerge victorious in the upcoming election.

The MCD elections for mayor and deputy mayor are held by secret ballot, and anti-defection laws do not apply.

In the civic elections held on December 4, the Aam Aadmi Party won 134 out of the 250 municipal wards, giving it a clear numerical advantage.

(With inputs from IANS)