Amid a political row over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal allegedly spending a whopping amount to renovate his official house, the AAP on Tuesday urged Lt Governor to shift to Kejriwal's house and give his house to the CM.

The AAP has proposed that the Lt Governor of Delhi move into Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, over allegations that Kejriwal spent Rs 45 crore on renovating the property. The BJP has made the claims about the residence, located in the Civil Lines area of the city.

AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, however, sought to brush off the charges and offered Kejriwal's house to the L-G. "Lt Governor Sir BJP's media is saying that Arvind Kejriwal ji has built a palace worth 45 crore for himself. You take this palace and give your poor house to Arvind ji so that the debate can take place on public issues," she said in a tweet.

Documents provided by sources, Rs 11.30 crore was spent on interior decoration, Rs 6.02 crore on stone and marble flooring, Rs one crore on interior consultancy, Rs 2.58 crore on electrical fittings and appliances, Rs 2.85 crore on fire fighting system, Rs 1.41 crore on wardrobe and accessories fitting, and Rs 1.1 crore on kitchen appliances.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha argued that the house had to be rebuilt, as it was not habitable, and that there had been approvals at every level.