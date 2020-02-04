Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal released the party manifesto for the February 8 Assembly elections on Tuesday, February 4.

The manifesto focuses on healthcare, education and includes the party's detailed plan for controlling the air and water pollution and women's safety among others. The manifesto also focuses on the issues related to the common man.

The AAP had formed a three-member committee for drafting its manifesto with its Kalkaji candidate Atishi as the chairperson and party leaders Ajoy Kumar and Jasmine Shah as the members.

While Atishi is an Oxford-educated and had played an important role in the government's reforms in the education sector, Ajoy Kumar was a former Congress Lok Sabha MP and also a former IPS officer.

AAP manifesto includes

Appointment of sanitation workers Focus on healthcare, education Delhi metro, roads to be improved Spoken English classes for youth Better electricity, water supply Ownership in unauthorised colonies Door-step delivery of ration Teerthyatra for 1 million senior citizens Spoken English classes for youth Yamuna riverside development Appointment of sanitation workers Rs 1 cr compensation for the kin of sanitisation workers who die on duty No Raids against traders Review of circle rates Establish 24x7 markets on pilot basis in key commercial areas where shops restaurants can remain open round the clock Initiatives to connect housewives with jobs and business opportunities from their houses. Ownership in unauthorised colonies AAP will continue to push for full statehood to Delhi

Among the top three contenders for the Delhi polls, the Congress and BJP have already released their manifesto, the AAP had so far only released its Guarantee Card -- a list of promises made by Kejriwal for what he will do in the coming five years, if re-elected.