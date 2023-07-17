The Congress party has broken its "silence" by openly supporting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its battle against the Central government's Ordinance concerning control over Delhi's bureaucrats.

Accordingly, posters featuring Arvind Kejriwal and several opposition leaders attending a significant opposition meeting were displayed in Bengaluru on Sunday. The posters were put up in preparation for the opposition meeting taking place in Bengaluru.

In the midst of these developments, the AAP has called for a meeting of its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) in the national capital to decide whether to participate in the upcoming opposition meeting on July 17-18. Raghav Chaddha, an AAP Rajya Sabha MP, welcomed the Congress party's clear stance on the Ordinance issue, considering it a "positive development."

The opposition meeting in Bengaluru aims to unite various political parties to confront the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming 2024 general assembly elections. Leaders from at least 24 political parties are expected to attend, with eight new parties reportedly extending their support to the opposition's efforts to present a unified front against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Jairam Ramesh, the head of Congress' communications department, indicated on Saturday that they would oppose the Centre's Ordinance Bill during the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, commencing on July 20.

Ramesh highlighted the perceived attack on the country's federal structure and expressed their intention to seek a debate on the matter during the session. He emphasized that the Congress party has consistently fought against such attacks, both inside and outside Parliament.