Sources have said that Sonia Gandhi would also join this meeting of opposition unity while Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and leaders of the Mahagathbandhan will leave for Bengaluru on Monday.

Sources said that the Bihar chief minister will attend Janata Darbar in Patna first and then will take a special flight to Bengaluru. Besides Nitish Kumar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad, deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, JD(U) national president Lalan Singh, water resource minister Sanjay Jha, and RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha will go there.

The opposition unity meeting held in Patna on June 23 was a success for the anti-BJP leaders. However, some of the NCP leaders also participated in that meeting and then joined the NDA.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday welcomed leaders of various political parties across the country to the joint Opposition meeting in Bengaluru.

"I heartily welcome the leaders of the prominent opposition parties in the country who have come together to fight against authoritarianism, communalism, and corruption. May the seeds sown in this peaceful garden of harmony bear the fruit to restore secular, socialist, and democratic values as enshrined on our Constitution," he said.

The opposition leaders are hopeful that with the coming together of leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Lalu Prasad, Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, CM Mamata Benerjee, CM Arvind Kejriwal, CM M.K. Stalin, Akhilesh Yadav, CM Hemant Soren and Left leaders, the BJP can be hit hard.

These leaders are expecting more parties that have anti-saffron ideology participating in the meeting. Last time on June 23, more than 27 leaders of 15 political parties assembled in Patna.

(With inputs from IANS)