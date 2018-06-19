Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Somnath Bharti and SK Bagga were forced out of Lt. Governor (LG) Anil Baijal's home on Tuesday. The MLAs reportedly refused to leave following a meeting.

As per the Raj Niwas, the official residence-cum-office of Anil Baijal, the MLAs were part of a meeting chaired by the Lt. Governor with the Delhi Development Authority. The meeting was to consider the public's suggestions and comments on the Master Plan for Delhi 2021.

"However, after the meeting ended, the two MLAs refused to leave the residential premises of the Lt. Governor on the pretext of joining the 'dharna' of the Chief Minister," the Raj Niwas said in a statement.

"The MLAs were repeatedly requested to end their unauthorised occupation... They refused to leave for about two hours and left only after considerable persuasion."

However, Bharti accused the LG of ousting them from the Raj Niwas premises. "Ashamed that the LG in place of hearing us out for two minutes used heavy police led by ACP Sri Tyagi to oust us...," he tweeted.

"Possibly the most potent democratic tool namely dialogue has no place in the Modi era," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal has been camping in the Raj Niwas since June 11 demanding the LG intervene to end the IAS officers' undeclared strike, and seeking Centre's approval to the Delhi government's proposal to deliver ration to the poor.

While the CM has in principle agreed to meet the IAS officers over the issue, he is waiting for the Lt. Governor to join. Anil Baijal said that he is waiting for PM Narendra Modi to give him the green light so that the meeting can go ahead.

[With inputs from IANS]