Aamir Khan is setting new benchmarks not just with the content of his films but also in his marketing strategies. Aamir's latest release – 'Sitaare Zameen Par' has made phenomenal business at the box office. Despite the film being on an unconventional subject; audience is still flocking theatres for second time.

And the latest buzz is that Aamir is all set to release the film on YouTube for everyone to see. Yes, you read that right. At a time when makers make huge moolahs selling off their films to OTT giants, Aamir has again taken the road less travelled. He is all set to make SZP accessible to any and everyone by putting it on YouTube.

When and where

The film will be available for streaming on YouTube with a nominal fee of just Rs 100. The Aamir and Genelia Deshmukh starrer will stream from August 1. The film will also be available for viewing in countries outside India including USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Germany, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, and Spain. However, the prices might vary from country to country.

Idea behind YouTube launch

"For the past 15 years, I have been struggling with the challenge of how to reach audiences who do not have geographical access to theatres, or those who are unable to make it to theatres for various reasons. Finally, the time for the perfect storm has come," Aamir said.

"My dream is that cinema should reach everyone at a reasonable and affordable price. I want people to have the ease of watching cinema when they want, where they want. If this idea works, creative voices can tell different stories, breaking geographical and other barriers. This will also be a great opportunity for younger creative people entering the field of Cinema. If this idea works, then I see this as a win-win for all," he added.