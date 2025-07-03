Aamir Khan looks fierce and fiery in the first look from Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film 'Coolie'. The makers took to social media to share the first look of Aamir as 'Daaha' from the film on July 3 and fans seem to have gone into a tizzy. Basking in the glory of 'Sitaare Zameen Par', the superstar has reminded everyone of his 'Ghulam' days in this rugged look.

Dressed in a black vest, flaunting his tattooed arms and smoking a pipe, Aamir's bold and rough look has got everyone talking. The monochrome poster of the film, introducing Aamir as 'Daaha' wrote, "Introducing #AamirKhan as Dahaa, from the world of #Coolie. #Coolie is all set to dominate IMAX screens worldwide from August 14th."

The film has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Fans went into a frenzy witnessing their idol in such avatar after so long. While some users on reddit debated that this would be Aamir's massive comeback, some even wondered if the film would work in the Hindi belt.

Reddit reacts

"That's the best Aamir has looked in ages. All hail Lokesh Kanagaraj," wrote a reddit user.

"Lokesh can single handedly bring back the peak box office monster in Aamir," another reddit user claimed.

"This is the Aamir we want. Looking forward to this," read a comment.

"The OG baap of Indian box office will be back with Loki's superhero film. When Aamir khan decides to go full mass, the box office explodes. This is just a teaser," another comment read.

"Clash with war 2? There is next to no hype in the south. Coolie's hype is far higher," a fan commented.

"Coolie won't work in Hindi belt. None of their asset so far created any hype up north. They should not have gone for clash, at least south me accha khasa kama leta, ab wo bhi kam hoga because of clash. Coolie anyways never had scope up north, clash or no clash," a sceptical reddit user commented.

Aamir confirmed cameo

Ever since Aamir Khan had confirmed his cameo in the film, netizens were waiting with a bated breath to catch a glimpse of the superstar in this avatar.

"I really enjoyed doing it. I am a big fan of Rajini sir huge fan. I have a lot of love and respect for Rajini sir. So, I did not even hear the script. When Lokesh told me that it is a Rajini sir's movie and that he wanted me to do a cameo, I said, 'Done. I am doing it. Whatever it is, I am doing it'," Aamir had told Zoom.